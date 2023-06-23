Chicago Man on Electronic Monitoring Charged in Murder

A 24-year-old Chicago man on electronic monitoring for charges tied to a stolen car and aggravated fleeing has been charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Marcus Robinson.

Three days before Christmas Robinson was shot 39 times when five men opened fire on him.

CWB Chicago reported that Fred Taylor is believed to have been one of the gunmen, all of whom allegedly stepped out of a stolen car on December 22, 2022, and opened fire on Robinson.

Taylor is “the 59th person accused of killing or shooting—or trying to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago last year while having a felony case pending.”

Bretibart News noted at least 55 people were shot during Father’s Day weekend alone in Chicago, seven of them fatally. At least 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, the weekend prior to Father’s Day in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 269 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through June 22, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.