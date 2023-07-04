Good Guy with a Gun Takes Out Tel Aviv Terrorist, Ends Stabbing Attack

At least seven people were wounded in a terrorist attack on the streets of Tel Aviv Tuesday afternoon before an armed citizen took out the attacker.

The Times of Israel reported that seven people were wounded when a Palestinian used a truck to ram Israelis, then got out of the vehicle and started stabbing people.

The Jerusalem Post put the number of wounded at nine.

An armed civilian shot and the killed the attacker. That civilian said, “I prayed gun would fire or else I was dead.”

Among the injured was a pregnant woman who lost her child as a consequence of the attack.

CNN noted that Hamas “claimed responsibility for the attack” and Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack, saying, “Whoever thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terrorism is mistaken. He is simply unfamiliar with the spirit of the State of Israel, our government, our citizens and our soldiers.”

