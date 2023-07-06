Adam Schiff Claims 16 Mass Shootings Occurred in a Weekend

Recently censured Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Wednesday there were 16 mass shootings over the past weekend alone.

Schiff did not indicate where the 16 mass shootings allegedly occurred.

He tweeted:

Breitbart News reported at least 32 people in Democrat-controlled Chicago over the weekend, but that was not one big mass shooting. Rather, numerous small shootings resulted in a total of at least 32 shot.

Democrat-controlled Baltimore witnessed a block party attack around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Thirty people were shot in the attack, but police have made clear there was more than one gunmen, so that does not qualify as a mass shooting either.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for gun owners, among other controls.

Baltimore, like all of Maryland, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a licensing requirement for handgun owners, and numerous other controls.

Republican-led Fort Worth, Texas, also witnessed a shooting on Fourth of July eve, but it was not a mass shooting because there were multiple gunmen who opened fire on a crowd. Three people were killed in the incident.

