Adam Schiff Claims 16 Mass Shootings Occurred in a Weekend

Recently censured Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Wednesday there were 16 mass shootings over the past weekend alone.
Schiff did not indicate where the 16 mass shootings allegedly occurred.
He tweeted:
There were 16 mass shootings this weekend.
People across this nation shouldn’t have to live in fear of gun violence when they step outside of their homes.
The longer we value the profits of the gun industry over the lives of our neighbors, the longer we put our communities in…
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 6, 2023
Breitbart News reported at least 32 people in Democrat-controlled Chicago over the weekend, but that was not one big mass shooting. Rather, numerous small shootings resulted in a total of at least 32 shot.
Democrat-controlled Baltimore witnessed a block party attack around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Thirty people were shot in the attack, but police have made clear there was more than one gunmen, so that does not qualify as a mass shooting either.
Chicago, like all of Illinois, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for gun owners, among other controls.
Baltimore, like all of Maryland, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a licensing requirement for handgun owners, and numerous other controls.
Republican-led Fort Worth, Texas, also witnessed a shooting on Fourth of July eve, but it was not a mass shooting because there were multiple gunmen who opened fire on a crowd. Three people were killed in the incident.
