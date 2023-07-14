Georgia Mayor Who Allegedly Broke into Lake House: ‘Do You Know Who the F**k I Am?’

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was held at gunpoint Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. after allegedly breaking into a lake house.

WSBTV reported the property owner owner pulled a gun on Kamau and told him to “stay put.”

Kamau allegedly ignored the command so the lake house owner told him to “stay put” once more, to which Kamau replied, “Do you know who the f**k I am?”

Kamau then did as he was told but added, “I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

The New York Post noted that Kamau praised South Fulton police after the incident was over, describing them as “courteous and professional.”

FOX 5 Atlanta pointed out Kamau apologized for any “negative” attention the incident brought to the city.

He added, “I hope the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening.”

Kamau was a community organizer prior to be elected to the city council in 2017. He was sworn in as mayor of South Fulton in 2022.

