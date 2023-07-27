WATCH: Naked Woman Opens Fire on Oncoming Traffic in San Francisco

A naked woman allegedly exited her vehicle on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and fired a handgun at oncoming traffic.

ABC 7 reported police received a call about a “reckless driver” about 4:40 p.m.. After that call, a naked female driver allegedly exited her vehicle with a knife in hand, only to get back into her car and drive on.

She then allegedly exited her vehicle with a gun and shot at other drivers.

Cell phone footage of the incident was captured by “Michael Crawford and his co-worker Alex…[who] were on their way back to the East Bay region after work.”

The Daily Mail noted the video showed the naked woman allegedly walking across the various lanes of Interstate 80 “[pointing] a handgun at passing cars.”

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived on scene and arrested the woman “without incident.”

The woman had allegedly fired every round in her gun before CHP arrived. No one was injured by her gunfire nor were any vehicles damaged.

Following her arrest, the woman was “placed on a mental health hold at a local hospital.”

