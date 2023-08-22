St. Louis Democrat Mayor Announces Plan to Ban AR-15s in City Limits

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (D) announced plans Tuesday to ban AR-15s and AK-47s inside city limits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a bill containing the ban will soon come before the Board of Aldermen and will contain other gun controls as well.

Regulations on gun kits are some of the other controls expected in the bill.

Jones said, “We’re ready to fight like hell at the local level to prevent gun violence, protect our babies, and to keep our communities safe.”

Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has already told Jones her attempt to exceed laws at the state level is not legal and he made clear he will fight “any effort to infringe on the right of the people of Missouri to keep and bear arms.”

State senator and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bill Eigel made blasted Jones’ planned gun ban, saying, “I condemn these unconstitutional attacks on the right to bear arms in St. Louis City by the radical, leftist Mayor Tishaura Jones. Mayor Jones and the Democrat Party dynasty that has been in power for a generation in St. Louis City is proposing defunding and abandoning police, grabbing guns from lawful citizens, and making it a crime to have views that

oppose her own.”

Eigel added, “I have always been a staunch defender of the People’s right to bear arms and against precisely the sort of local government tyranny that Mayor Jones is publicly embracing with this announcement. I will continue to stand in the way of these bad policy ideas anywhere they rear their ugly head within the borders of the Show-Me State. Let’s go, Missouri!”

