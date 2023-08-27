Jacksonville Sheriff: Dollar General Shooter Bought Both Guns Legally

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters used a Sunday news conference to tell reporters the individual who killed three people in a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General Saturday acquired both his guns legally.

Breitbart News reported that an individual in his 20s allegedly shot and killed three people in a Jacksonville Dollar General just after 1 p.m. Saturday. He was armed with a Glock handgun and an AR-15-style rifle.

CNN noted Waters indicated the shooter “legally purchased the two firearms he used in the shooting earlier this year.”

Watters said, “In this situation, there was nothing illegal about him owning the firearms.”

When law enforcement indicates an individual acquired his guns legally, it means he went through a background ground at a retail store. The Jacksonville attacker is only the latest in a long list of attackers who acquired their guns via a background check.

Here are other attackers who got their guns via background checks:

Uvalde School attacker (May 24, 2022)

Buffalo grocery attacker (May 14, 2022)

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2015)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2014)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

Despite the fact that background checks do not stop would-be criminals from carrying out attacks, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other Democrats tout background checks as a way to keep Americans safe.

