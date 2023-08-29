A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by another 16-year-old girl early Sunday in Washington, DC, in an argument over McDonald’s sauces.

WUSA9 reported that the two girls went to McDonald’s together, ordered food, then got into an argument in the car over who had ordered a particular sauce.

A fight ensued and 16-year-old Naima Liggon, from Waldorf, Maryland, was stabbed and fatally wounded. Police were called when Liggon arrived at the hospital around 2:10 a.m. Sunday with stab wounds.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department noted that Liggon was transported to the hospital “in a privately owned vehicle.”

The 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed Liggon was arrested later Sunday and charged with “with Second Degree Murder while Armed.”

The alleged murderer is also from Waldorf, Maryland.

