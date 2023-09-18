Arrest Made in Ambush Killing of LA County Sheriff’s Deputy

An arrest has been made in the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly ambush shooting of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Breitbart News reported Clinkunbroomer was in his cruiser when another vehicle pulled up next to him and shots were fired, fatally wounding the deputy.

A citizen ran to Clinkumbroomer’s vehicle and discovered him unconscious inside. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna asked for the public’s help in identifying the killer.

He said, ”We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street.”

FOX News noted law enforcement released images of a vehicle which could have been the one from which the fatal shots were fired. Police believed it was “possibly a Toyota Corolla between the model years of 2006 to 2012.”

An arrest has now been made and more details on the incident and the arrest are expected to be released around 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time Monday morning.

