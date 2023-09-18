California lawmakers approved a resolution for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Thursday.

Newsom’s amendment would restrict the Second Amendment by raising the minimum purchase age for all guns to 21, institute a waiting period on firearm purchases, ban firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons,” and institute universal background checks, Breitbart News reported.

California already has all four of the gun controls and myriad others. On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out California was No. 1 in gun control and, in 2021, No. 1 in “active shooter incidents” as well.

WATCH — Gavin Newsom: “The Second Amendment Is Becoming a Suicide Pact”:

On Thursday, state lawmakers approved a “resolution calling for a constitutional convention of the states to consider a new amendment on gun control,” the Los Angeles Times noted.

In addition to the four gun controls outlined earlier, Newsom’s amendment would also allow states to override the Bruen (2022) decision and curtail the carrying of guns in public.

Two-thirds of the 50 states must vote in favor of a constitutional convention before the proposed amendment can even be considered.

The Times pointed out that many law scholars are warning that if a convention were held, it might open the door for other amendments, such a ban on “abortion or gay marriage.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.