DA Investigator Accidentally Shoots Self in Courthouse Bathroom

An investigator with the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney’s Office accidentally shot herself in the leg inside a courthouse bathroom on Friday.

ABC News reported the incident occurred in the same courthouse in which “former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants were arraigned” on charges related to the 2020 presidential election.

The incident did not result life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 noted the female investigator was in a “handicap accessible bathroom” on the fourth floor when she shot herself.

The name of the investigator has not been released.

Former prosecutor Ash Joshi commented on the incident, saying, “It was an accidental shooting, so there is no intent to commit a crime. Unfortunately for the investigator, she was the one who was shot.”

