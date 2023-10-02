President Joe Biden is signaling he intends to sign legislation to protect funding for hunting and archery programs in schools across the country following humiliating defeats in the House and Senate.

Breitbart News reported that the legislation, the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, was sponsored by Rep. Mark Green (R-TN). It passed in the Republican-controlled House by a vote of 424-1.

Is passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate.

Sportsmen’s Alliance noted that the act “prevents the Department of Education from blocking federal funding to public schools for hunting, shooting, archery and other outdoor programs.”

Breitbart News pointed to a report in late July indicating the Biden administration was blocking funding to schools with hunting and/or archery programs under the guise that the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965, in combination with the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), prohibited funding for schools if certain weapons are used in their programs.

The BSCA–which was the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) helped Biden secure–amended a subsection in the ESEA to prohibit any act to provide dangerous weapons or pay for “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”

The Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act amends the ESEA, thereby removing any opportunity for Biden’s education department to use the ESEA to piggyback on the BSCA for the purpose of withholding funding over school hunting and/or archery programs.

FOX News observed the White House indicated Biden will sign the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act.

