Alleged Robber Dead After Shootout with Pizza Store Employee

An alleged robber was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire Saturday night with an employee at Philadelphia’s George’s Famous Pizzeria.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that two alleged robbers entered the pizzeria around 8 p.m. “wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.”

One of the alleged robbers was armed with a handgun and fired a round while trying to get behind the counter. One of the pizzeria employees then opened fire on the suspect, shooting the alleged robber multiple times.

The alleged robber was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after entering the pizzeria.

6 ABC noted that “the second suspect fled from the pizza shop on foot.”

Bill Hackett, who lives in the neighborhood where George’s Famous Pizzeria is located, was at the scene and told 6 ABC, “What I saw was a guy lying down on the ground. Blood. The owner’s son said he had to shoot him because the guy was shooting at him. Said he had to shoot back in self-defense.”

