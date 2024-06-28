WATCH: Thieves Posing as Delivery Drivers Break into Colorado Home

A group of men posing as delivery drivers broke into a Colorado family’s house while their two children were home with a babysitter.

Ring doorbell footage from June 12 shows the terrifying moment when three men forced their way inside the Aurora home after the babysitter opened the door for who appeared to be a delivery worker, complete with a bright vest and a package, the Daily Mail reported.

The parents, who were not home at the time of the invasion, called 911 as soon as they saw the incident unfold on their Ring doorbell camera phone app.

The invaders allegedly hit the babysitter, pushed the six-year-old son to the ground, and “inappropriately touched” the 14-year-old daughter, according to the parents.

“It’s not about the material things stolen because they can be replaced,” the mother told FOX31 Denver.

Aurora Police said the unidentified suspects stole personal items, including jewelry and cash.

Investigators believe that the family may have been targeted because they run a business out of their home, the local outlet reported.

It is unclear how the three suspects got away, and police are encouraging anyone with information on them to step forward.