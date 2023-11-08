Seven Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officers have been placed on “administrative leave” in connection with the transgender shooter’s leaked journal.

According to the Tennessee Star, owned by former Breitbart contributor Michael Patrick Leahy, the MNPD “confirmed on Wednesday that seven of its officers have been placed on administrative leave following the leak of at least three pages of Covenant killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale’s manifesto to conservative commentator and comedian Steven Crowder.”

WSMV noted that MNPD public affairs director Don Aaron indicated that “seven individuals are on administrative assignment to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation.”

Breitbart News reported that Crowder posted images of three pages, purportedly from the journal, to X/Twitter on Monday.

The images contained handwriting, attributed to the transgender shooter, about killing “crackers” with “white privlages [sic].”

Breitbart News pointed out that one of the handwritten notes attributed to the transgender shooter appeared to be a note to herself; a reminder to check the “parking lot for security” before entering the school.

The Christian school had no armed resource officers on campus when the transgender shooter struck.

