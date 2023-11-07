The purported journal pages of the 28-year-old transgender shooter who attacked a Nashville Christian school show she checked to ensure there was no security before carrying out the heinous act.

In one of the three photos of the purported journal pages shared on X/Twitter by Steven Crowder, the transgender attacker wrote herself a checklist of things to do on March 27, 2023, before entering the school to carry out the attack.

For example, at 9:50 a.m., she was supposed to test her glass breaker; at 10:00 a.m., she was to “leave for Royal Range;” at 10:20 a.m., she was to “gear up + set up guns in trunk (assemble) + get out vest (w/ magazines inside).”

Her alleged schedule had her arriving at the Covenant School at noon, followed by “Check parking lot for security.”

WATCH: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

On the day the shooting occurred, Breitbart News pointed to a FOX News live coverage report, which indicated the Christian school did not have armed resource officers on campus when the attack occurred.

Nashville police public affairs director Don Aaron commented, saying, “There was no school resource officer present at the school. It’s a private school; it doesn’t employ anybody from the Nashville police department to look after the school.”

