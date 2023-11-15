Nearly a quarter of a million applications for gun permits have been filed in Israel since thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023.

“More than 236,000 new requests for permits have been filed” since the attack, the Times of Israel reported, noting that that represents the number of applications filed during the 20 years preceding that attack.

Following the October 7 attacks, Breitbart News observed that private gun ownership among Israelis was low, as Israel lacks the Second Amendment protections that are in place in America.

The BBC reported, “Israeli gun ownership is low at about 2% of the population.” In contrast, the findings of a recent study by Rutgers University’s New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center estimated upwards of six in ten Americans own guns.

Israeli leaders focused on expediting gun licenses following the January 2023 attacks on Israel. But following the launch of the Hamas offensive, commentators suggested Israeli leaders would go further than expediting licenses this time, surmising that they would broaden the types of weapons Israelis can own privately for defense of themselves and the nation.

Now, in mid-November 2023, the Times of Israel indicated that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has “broadened” eligibility for a gun permit. As a result, “some 1,700 permits are being issued daily.”

By comparison, an average of 94 gun permits were issued each day in November 2022 and 42 a day during November 2021.

