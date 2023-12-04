California Man Cries While Sentenced over Fatal Pellet Gun Shooting

Nineteen-year-old Ryan Hopkins cried as he was given a suspended three-year prison sentence Friday in connection with the May 7, 2023, fatal shooting of a 68-year-old homeless woman.

NBC San Diego identified the slain homeless woman as Annette Pershal, known to locals in Serra Mesa as “Granny Annie.”

Hopkins was driving the car from which William Innes allegedly shot Pershal. The San Diego Union-Tribune noted that Innes had allegedly used a group chat to state his intentions: “I’m going hobo hunting with a pellet gun.”

Innes allegedly shot Pershal three times as she slept outside. One of the shots ruptured her aorta.

During his sentencing, Hopkins spoke to Pershal’s family, saying, “I want to take a second to say I’m sorry to all you guys and the pain you have to go through. I’m sorry we’re all here today.”

Innes is in custody, and the charges against him include murder.

