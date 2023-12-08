UNLV Attacker Carried List with Faculty Members’ Names

The 67-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed three people Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had a list with him that contained the names of faculty members.

NBC News reported that the list had “names of faculty members both on UNLV’s campus and at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.”

Clark County Commission chairman Jim Gibson said, “Students were not the targets here.”

Breitbart News pointed to a CNN report describing the 67-year-old alleged UNLV attacker as a “career college professor” who worked at East Carolina University from 2001 to 2017 and had at some point sought a job at UNLV.

ABC News noted that the alleged gunman had applied to be a professor at UNLV “but was not hired.”

Law enforcement followed up on the faculty members’ names on the list and found that none of them were wounded or killed during Wednesday’s attack.

Breitbart News reported that the 67-year-old alleged attacker used a legally purchased 9mm handgun.

