At Least 21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the first of the weekend’s shooting fatalities was discovered at 8:50 p.m. in “the 6000 block of South Laflin Street.” An 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, 42-year-old Ismael Yanez was shot in the back of the head while driving his vehicle “in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road.” Yanez was transported to a hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

A 44-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire Saturday at 1:17 a.m. He was riding in a car with someone who allegedly opened fire on a 31-year-old concealed carry permit holder. The 31-year-old returned fire and one of his rounds struck the 44-year-old.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, when a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest was found inside a vehicle “in the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road.” ABC 7 noted that the 32-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The Chicago Sun-Times maintains a database, which shows 555 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through December 10, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.