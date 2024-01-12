Washington state Democrats are proposing a bullet tax which they justify as being a tax on the “privilege of using ammunition.”

FOX News reported that the legislation, HB 2238, describes the ammunition tax as “a use tax.” It would be “levied on every person in [Washington state] for the privilege of using ammunition as a consumer at the rate of 11 percent of the selling price.”

The bill defines ammunition as “projectiles with their fuses, propelling charges, or primers designed to be fired from firearms. ‘Ammunition’ includes any shotgun shell and any rifle, pistol, or revolver cartridge.”

Microsoft Start noted that Washington Democrats are framing the tax as a way “decrease gun violence.” The Colorado Springs Gazette pointed out that the Democrat text of HB 2238 says the tax revenue “will go to programs that aim to prevent suicide and to reduce firearm-related domestic violence.”

HB 2238 has 15 Democrat sponsors.

