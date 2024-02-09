Virginia’s House passed a ban an “assault weapons” ban last week and the Senate followed suit on Wednesday of this week, which means an “assault weapons” ban is now headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) desk.

Breitbart News reported that the ‘assault weapons’ legislation, House Bill 2 and companion bill Senate Bill 2, targets semiautomatic centerfire rifles and semiautomatic centerfire pistols with threaded barrels and semiautomatic shotguns, if the shotguns have “a pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the shotgun … the ability to accept a detachable magazine … [or] a fixed magazine capacity in excess of seven rounds.”

WVTF noted state Sen. John McGuire (R) indicating that to Virginia Democrats, an incredibly wide swath of things can fall under the category of “assault weapons.”

McGuire said, “Most of these crimes are being committed by handguns illegally, not what you guys call assault guns, which is by the way a misnomer. It’s a semi-automatic rifle.”

He continued, “I suppose if I hit you in the head with a hammer you would call it an assault hammer.”

This week, Virginia Senate Democrats also passed legislation broadening gun-free zones for concealed carry permit holders. SB 57 bars concealed carry permit holders from carrying a gun for self-defense in any restaurant that serves alcohol.

