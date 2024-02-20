The man who fatally shot two Burnsville, Minnesota, police officers and a firefighter/paramedic Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Shannon Cortez Gooden.

KARE 11 reported Gooden “was prohibited from possessing firearms as the result of a 2008 2nd-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon conviction.”

They noted that Gooden sought to have his firearm rights restored in 2019 but First District Court Judge Dannia Edwards refused.

Breitbart News noted police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call at Gooden’s house shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Gooden was found dead inside the home around 8 a.m. and KARE 11 pointed out his death was a suicide.

KEYC observed a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension statement that Gooden “had several guns and a large amount of ammunition within the home” when he killed the officers and paramedic.

Mike Bloomberg affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Minnesota the #14 state in the Union for gun control strength.

Gabby Giffords gun control group explained Minnesota’s gun control laws include a red flag law, a permit-to-purchase requirement for handguns. regulations on ammunition sales, and a 30-day waiting period on handgun and “assault weapon” purchases, among other things.

