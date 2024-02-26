A Chicago jewelry store employee with a concealed carry permit opened fire on an alleged robber just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, striking him with at least two bullets.

CWChicago reported the alleged 27-year-old robber walked to a jewelry case near the store’s front door and allegedly swung at it, in order to smash the glass. As this was happening, “a man behind the counter draws a pistol, racks the slide, and fires as the [alleged] thief appears to be turning toward the door.”

The alleged robber then falls out of the door, but quickly reaches back inside to pick up something that he dropped. He then ran to the “L” platform, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and one to the buttocks.

The alleged robber was released from custody Sunday but CBS News noted charges “are pending.”

Christine lives near the jewelry story and she told CBS News, “I think to throw all the responsibility on the business owners or the residences is really not the right way to go.”

She added, “The crime is just escalating, and it’s getting worse and worse. We had kids killed a few weeks ago. Now this armed robbery, it’s a shame.”

