Homeowner Shoots Alleged Portable Generator Thief

An Indianapolis homeowner shot and wounded a man as he was allegedly trying to steal his portable generator Tuesday morning.

WTHR reported that the man allegedly broke into the home and was trying to take the generator from inside. The homeowner shot him and then held him for police.

The homeowner said the man allegedly reached into his pocket while being confronted, leading the homeowner to believe he might have been armed.

FOX 59 quoted the homeowner saying, “As I confront him about my generator, he goes into his pocket like he’s about to pull a weapon, and I shot him in the leg to make him stop.”

The suspect told police he had permission to go into the house and take the generator.

On February 20, 2024, Breitbart News reported that a Texan shot and killed a man who allegedly stole his barbeque pit.

FOX 26 pointed out the homeowner chased down the suspect and “when the homeowner got out of his vehicle and confronted the suspect’s vehicle, he believed the driver of the vehicle had possibly retrieved a weapon.” At that point, the barbeque pit owner shot the alleged thief.

