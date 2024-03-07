A manhunt is underway for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a mother and her daughter as they sat in a parked vehicle in gun-controlled Massachusetts.

The incident occurred in Worcester.

ABC News reported the shooting was discovered around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, when Chasity Nunez and 11-year-old Zella Nunez were found deceased in the vehicle.

Two suspects were initially being sought in connection with the shooting, but one of them, 28-year-old Karel Mangual, was captured Wednesday evening.

Police warned that the remaining suspect, Belnavis, should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Massachusetts the #6 state in the Union for gun control toughness.

Massachusetts gun control includes background checks for handgun purchases, a permit requirement for concealed carry (the permit issuance process also includes a background check), a red flag law, gun storage requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and regulations on open carry, among other things.

