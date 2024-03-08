Concealed Carrier Kills Alleged Robber in Chicago Shootout

A concealed carry permit holder killed an alleged robber Friday shortly before 5:30 a.m. during a shootout in Chicago.

CBS News reported that a 60-year-old concealed carry permit holder was at an ATM “in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street” when the alleged robber approached on a bicycle, displayed a firearm, and demanded that the 60-year-old hand over his personal property.

The 60-year-old responded by drawing his firearm, and gunfire was exchanged.

WGN-TV noted that the alleged robber “sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body” and was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The 60-year-old was shot twice and is in the hospital in stable condition.

Breitbart News reported at least 19 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the most recent weekend in Chicago.

