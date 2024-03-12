Colorado House Republicans warn that the Democrat-controlled House is pushing an expansion of gun-free zones and numerous other gun controls.

The Colorado House Republicans posted the warning to X, noting that House Democrats are pushing more gun-free zones via “sensitive places” legislation.

The Democrats are also pushing gun storage requirements for people with firearms in their vehicles, “gun purchase tracking” legislation, liability insurance requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, and new regulations against having armed personnel on school campuses for classroom defense.

Colorado Democrats pushed through universal background checks in the wake of the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary school.

The Associated Press reported that Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) signed the universal checks and magazine capacity restrictions.

Democrats pointed to a July 20, 2012, shooting in an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater as part of the impetus for passing universal background checks and magazine restrictions. They did not mention that the Aurora shooter bought his guns legally, which means he went through a background check to acquire them and, therefore, would not have been hindered by a universal background check requirement.

Colorado Democrats also failed to mention that the Aurora attacker struck a gun-free theater, which means he was the only person armed there, regardless of the magazine capacity he was using.

WATCH — Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.