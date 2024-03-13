Kyle Rittenhouse posted a video to X in which he blasted ATF “firearm expert” Chris Bort for failing to fieldstrip a Glock handgun during a recent Face the Nation appearance.

Rittenhouse fieldstripped a Glock handgun as he spoke into the camera and, once he had the slide separated from the frame, called on Congress to “abolish the ATF.”

Breitbart News reported that the ATF’s Bort tried to disassemble a Glock handgun during a March 3, 2024, appearance on Face the Nation. His goal was to show how easy it is for criminals to take various gun parts and assemble them into firearms which Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Ironically, Bort was not able to fieldstrip the Glock so he moved on to a second pistol which he was able to take apart. However, having taken it apart, he was not able to match the slide with a different frame therefore, he never showed how easy it is for criminals to build “ghost guns.”

ATF director Steven Dettelbach began talking to the Face the Nation reporter after Bort’s failed sequences and, as he did, Bort picked up the handgun he had initially failed to disassemble and tried again to take it apart. He failed again.

