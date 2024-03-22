Man Shot Multiple Times Allegedly by Woman Claiming Self-Defense

A Houston man was shot multiple times Thursday around 7:30 p.m. by a woman who claims she pulled the trigger in self-defense.

FOX 26 reported the shooting occurred “in the 2600 block of Yorktown” and the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

KHOU 11 noted that the woman who allegedly shot the man was detained by police and they were able to determine that she and the wounded man “were in an abusive relationship.” She allegedly shot the man while inside an apartment unit where their two children, ages one and three, also were.

No charges have been filed and it is unclear whether any charges will follow.

Breitbart News pointed out that a Trenton, New Jersey, homeowner shot and killed an alleged hammer- wielding intruder Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

The homeowner first spotted the alleged intruder on his doorbell camera then shot him once he was inside the house.

