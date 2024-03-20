Police: Homeowner Opens Fire on, Kills Hammer-Wielding Intruder

A Trenton, New Jersey, homeowner shot and killed an alleged hammer-wielding intruder on Sunday just before 10:30 p.m.

NJ.com reported that the homeowner saw and heard the alleged intruder, 34-year-old Andray Ingram.

Ingram allegedly entered the home, and the homeowner shot him when he “reached the vestibule inside the home.”

The Patch noted that “Trenton detectives in the area on an unrelated assignment found the victim on the ground on St. Francis Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, and he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined the homeowner “fired multiple shots.”

Breitbart News pointed out that a Muskegon County, Michigan, homeowner shot an alleged intruder dead at around 2:00 a.m. on Monday. The deceased suspect allegedly assaulted a resident in an attached apartment before trying to get into the main house and being shot by the homeowner.

