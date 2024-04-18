Maine Senate Democrats wrapped up their legislative session by passing gun controls in response to the October 25, 2023, Lewiston shooting, but the controls they passed would not have prevented the attack.

Breitbart News reported FOX News’s observation that the Lewiston attacker used a sniper rifle which he had “legally” purchased.

The New York Post likewise pointed out that police noted the attacker “legally purchased a sniper rifle with .308 caliber bullets, the weapons [sic] believed to have been used in the attack.”

When law enforcement speaks of “legally” purchasing a gun, the reference normally indicates that the buyer passsed a background check. As a side note, the overwhelming majority of high-profile public shooters acquire their guns after passing a background check.

Nevertheless, Maine Senate Democrats responded to the Lewiston shooting by passing a bill early Thursday to expand the scope of point-of-sale background checks, according to the Associated Press.

WGME reported that Maine Senate Democrats also passed a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases and a bump stock ban.

The waiting period would have had zero impact on the Lewiston shooter; the New York Post indicated he purchased his gun months before the attack.

Moreover, a bump stock was not used in the commission of the heinous act.

California has had expanded background checks since the 1990s and also has a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, as well as a bump stock ban. Yet in 2021, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Why Gun Control Is Not the Solution to Mass Shootings

