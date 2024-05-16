Maryland’s Democrat Governor Signs Legislation Creating State-Level Gun Control Center

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed legislation Thursday to create a state-level gun control center mirroring the federal office of gun violence prevention created by the Biden Administration.

The Associated Press reported that Moore lauded the creation of the gun control center at a signing ceremony, saying, “Maryland became the first state in the nation to officially answer President Biden’s call.”

Democrats touted the center as a way “to foster a statewide partnership with federal and local agencies to reduce gun violence.”

Moore signed two other gun control bills Thursday, WMDT noted, one of which was House Bill 947, which is intended to “hold bad actors in the firearm industry accountable.”

The other gun control is House Bill 810, which bans devices which Democrats categorize as “Glock switches.”

Democrat-run Chicago partnered with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety in suing the Glock handgun company over the ubiquity of “Glock switches,” Breitbart News reported on March 19, pointing out that Chicago and Everytown point to China as one of the sources for “auto sears” — the central component of a “Glock switch” — but they do not explain the degree to which China is allegedly committed to saturating the United States with such switches.

On February 26, Breitbart News reported that Peter Schweizer revealed in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans that Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, are flooding the United States with auto sear switches, small metal devices also known as “Glock switches,” that can convert handguns into machine guns. They are illegal for most gun owners in the United States, but are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China.

