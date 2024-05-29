D.A. Indicates 39 Percent of Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’ Traced to Queens

In a podcast interview Thursday, Queens County district attorney Melinda Katz (D) indicated nearly 40 percent of untraceable “ghost guns” in New York City were traced back to Queens.

Speaking to Some Future Day podcast host Marc Beckman on an episode titled “Untraceable Ghost Guns,” Katz said, “Thirty-nine percent of the ‘ghost guns’ that were recovered in the city of New York are from Queens.”

She added, “We have made it our goal, and my priority, to get the guns off the street, and that includes ‘ghost guns.'”

Katz warned one of the alleged dangers of “ghost guns” is their barrels can be changed “very easily.” She did not mention that aftermarket barrels for Glock, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Heckler & Koch, and others have been available for decades and are easy to swap for factory barrels. Aftermarket barrels are literally a staple in the Second Amendment economy.

After warning about being able to change barrels in “ghost guns,” Katz said some of the polymer “ghost guns” are made so well that “very often, you can’t tell the difference between the polymer guns and the iron guns. You take a look and you try to tell the difference, but you really can’t.”

Later in the interview, Katz claimed that people with “ghost guns” and 3-D printed guns “can get through a magnetometer” as long as their guns are not loaded with “iron bullets.”

She ultimately pushed for more gun control, both in the U.S. and internationally.

