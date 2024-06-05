Biden White House Still Falsely Claiming Guns ‘Number One Killer of Children’

On Wednesday, the Biden White House posted the demonstrably false claim that “guns are the number one killer of children.”

The White House posted:

Breitbart News showed this claim to be false when President Joe Biden first made it on June 2, 2022. Breitbart News dug into the data and found that 18- and 19-year-olds (i.e., people of voting age) had to be counted as children in order for his claim to be accurate. But 18- and 19-year-olds are not children, and therefore, Biden’s claim was false, just as the White House’s current claim is false.

A May 26, 2022, FOX News report noted that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures show firearm-related deaths of people ages 0-19 totaled 4,368 in 2020, while motor vehicle deaths for the same age range totaled 4,036. This gave rise to gun control groups claiming more children die from guns than in car accidents. However, they missed the age range, which, as reported, included 18- and 19-year-olds.

Breitbart News did a custom search on the CDC numbers and limited the category of “children” to those 0-17 (i.e., individuals below voting age) and the data completely flipped. The number of firearm-related deaths for children aged 0-17 was 2,281 in 2020, while the number of motor vehicle deaths for the same ages was 2,503.

Moreover, Breitbart found that even in the expanded age range of 0-19, CDC numbers show unintentional motor vehicle deaths were 27 times higher than unintentional firearm-related deaths.

