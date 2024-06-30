Sheriff: Would-Be Burglar Got ‘His Butt Whipped’ by 66-Year-Old Man

Florida’s Brevard County Sheriff William Ivey said 29-year-old Blake Robinson was caught allegedly trying to the burglarize a car and got “his butt whipped” by the vehicle’s 66-year-old owner.

FOX News reported the incident occurred early Thursday.

Sheriff Ivey used a Facebook post to explain the 66-year-old owner of the vehicle heard strange noises outside his home and discovered Robinson allegedly trying to gain entry into the 66-year-old’s car.

The 66-year-old came back inside, called 911, then went back out, where things got physical.

Sheriff Ivey wrote:

Yesterday, during the early morning hours, a citizen called 911 to report that he had heard a noise outside of his residence and went to check what it was. Once outside, he was met by this guy, Blake Robinson, who was making the stupid mistake of attempting to gain access to a car that of course was not his. Our victim went to locate his phone so he could call law enforcement, and when he came back outside to confront Robinson, he was attacked and hit in the head before being thrown to the ground. Despite then being kicked in the head by Robinson, the victim was able to defend himself and hit Robinson, causing him to fall back, so that he could get away!!

He added, “Deputies arrived on scene and were able to quickly detain Robinson, who was seemingly having a tough time getting up off of the ground, after getting his butt whipped by a 66 year old man!! That’s right Mr. Tough Guy, Robinson, got manhandled by a 66 year old man who thankfully only required brief medical treatment and was left without any serious injuries!!”

Robinson was taken to a hospital to have his wounds evaluated and treated, and was charged with “burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and battery on a person over the age of 65.”

