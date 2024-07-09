A homeowner in Los Angeles opened fire on numerous alleged intruders Monday around 3 p.m., critically wounding one.

NBC Los Angeles noted, “Investigators believe three masked men tried to break into the home on Addison Street near Colfax Avenue, but they were stopped by the property owner.”

FOX 11 reported there were “two to three” alleged intruders, who managed “broke into a home” and an altercation with the homeowner ensued. Thereafter the homeowner retrieve a handgun and shot one of alleged intruders, causing the other(s) to flee.

Officers arrived to find the wounded 25-year-old suspect was “conscious and breathing,” and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police then set up a parameter around the neighbor, hoping to locate the suspect(s) who fled.

Breitbart News reported an alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by a home occupant in Tampa, Florida, Saturday just before 4:20 a.m.

The alleged intruder was a male in his 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 13.

