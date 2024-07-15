New York Times best-selling author Michael Harriot is trying to squash right-leaning criticism of Trump’s would-be assassin by claiming the trigger man was just another “Dollar Store white boy.”

In a post to X dated July 14, Harriot suggested it is time to tell “both sides” to “tone down the political rhetoric.”

WATCH — Ana Navarro: “White Whack Job” Shot Trump Not a Drag Queen, Immigrant or Liberal Woman:

He then went on to mock the right, saying, “Trump wasn’t attacked by a transgender member of MS-13 who snuck in w/the Mexican caravan to be radicalized by Black Lives Matter while majoring in CRT at Antifa University.”

Harriot concluded, “[The shooter] was just another random, Dollar Store white boy with an easily purchased semiautomatic light rifle BECAUSE IT ALMOST ALWAYS IS.”

In a post-attempted assassination Facebook post, Harriot wrote, “When are we going to do something about this white on white violence?”

WATCH — Lindsey Graham: Trump’s Reaction After Being Shot “Will Be an Iconic Moment in American History”:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.