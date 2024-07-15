New York Times best-selling author Michael Harriot is trying to squash right-leaning criticism of Trump’s would-be assassin by claiming the trigger man was just another “Dollar Store white boy.”
In a post to X dated July 14, Harriot suggested it is time to tell “both sides” to “tone down the political rhetoric.”
WATCH — Ana Navarro: “White Whack Job” Shot Trump Not a Drag Queen, Immigrant or Liberal Woman:
He then went on to mock the right, saying, “Trump wasn’t attacked by a transgender member of MS-13 who snuck in w/the Mexican caravan to be radicalized by Black Lives Matter while majoring in CRT at Antifa University.”
Harriot concluded, “[The shooter] was just another random, Dollar Store white boy with an easily purchased semiautomatic light rifle BECAUSE IT ALMOST ALWAYS IS.”
We gotta stop telling “both sides” to tone down the political rhetoric
Trump wasn’t attacked by a transgender member of MS-13 who snuck in w/the Mexican caravan to be radicalized by Black Lives Matter while majoring in CRT at Antifa University
It was just another random,… pic.twitter.com/Oen9OzBhVL
— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 15, 2024
In a post-attempted assassination Facebook post, Harriot wrote, “When are we going to do something about this white on white violence?”
WATCH — Lindsey Graham: Trump’s Reaction After Being Shot “Will Be an Iconic Moment in American History”:
