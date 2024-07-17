Breitbart News reported President Joe Biden used a speech Tuesday to push to “outlaw” AR-15s and other firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.” The catch with this is that Biden is protected by many of the very guns he criticizes and seeks to ban.

During his speech to the NAACP Biden said, “An AR-15 was used in shooting Donald Trump. This was the ‘assault weapon’ that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them. I did it once and I will do it again.”

Biden began pushing for a ban on AR-15s and other guns that Democrats label “assault weapons” in the lead-up to the 2020 election. On August 12, 2019, MSNBC noted that Biden expressed his commitment to ban “assault weapons” and made clear his belief that the Second Amendment is not “absolute.”

Ironically, Biden was protected 24/7 by Secret Service agents armed with AR-15s and similar rifles while on the presidential campaign trail and he is protected with the same guns now. (NBC News reported that Biden began receiving the Secret Service protection in March 2020, while on the campaign trail.)

Breitbart News spoke with a source that indicated the protection Biden enjoys (and enjoyed while campaigning in 2020) includes pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–as well as the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms as well. The latter consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Biden’s push to “outlaw” AR-15s and other firearms Democrats label “assault weapons” means average Americans would be prohibited from buying such rifles for self-defense, while Biden is surrounded by them for protection around the clock.

Data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation indicates there are over 28 million AR and AK-style rifles in circulation.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.