The Springfield Armory DS Prodigy is a pistol that fills a niche for the working man by delivering $4,500 performance at a $1,400 price.

In fact, a group of regular target shooters went to the range with us and shot the pistol and came away believing they had shot a handgun that would be priced at nearly $5,000. They were amazed when they picked it back up, looked closely, and saw it was the Springfield Armory DS Prodigy.

With the DS Prodigy, Springfield Armory has taken all the most sought-after 2011 features and put a gun in that firearm classification that is actually affordable.

The pistol has an excellent trigger, a match grade bull barrel, an ambidextrous thumb safety, and an accessory rail for flashlights or a flashlight/laser combo. It ships with two mags: one 17-round and one 20-round. (A 26-round magazine is also available.)

Additionally, the stippling on the DS Prodigy grip locks the gun in the hand for a super firm grip, even in adverse conditions.

The DS Prodigy has an Agency Optic System (AOS), which means the slide is precut for an optic to be added but that it is cut in a way that the optic will sit at the optimal height. Moreover, the rear sight is elevated so that the pistol’s fixed sight system can be used in a situation where an optic fails, either due to battery issues or another problem.

The fixed front sight is fiber optic and glows bright, making it easy to acquire.

We put an Trijicon RMR red dot optic on the DS Prodigy. The optic/pistol combo was fantastic, delivering remarkable accuracy. On the day we passed the pistol around at the range everyone was impressed with the accuracy.

In short, the DS Prodigy is a precision-made 2011 pistol that delivers accuracy and operational consistency on a level that one would expect to come with a much higher price tag.

As we cycled the pistol through hundreds upon hundreds of rounds, it proved to be a workhorse. The DS Prodigy is the working man’s 2011.

