Chicago: Off-Duty Deputy Killed During Shootout with Robber

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputy was killed just before 1:30 a.m. in a shootout during a robbery at a gas station in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the incident occurred at a station “in the 500 block of East 67th Street.”

The suspect approached the deputy, 31-year-0ld Rafael D. Wordlaw, and allegedly “tried to rob him.”

Wordlaw and the suspect then exchanged gunfire and Wordlaw was shot in the chest.

Chicago Police

Wordlaw attempted to drive himself for medical care, but ended up crashing his vehicle. He died from his gunshot wound.

CWB Chicago noted that a witness saw Wordlaw exchange gunfire with the suspect then watched the suspect run from the scene, apparently unharmed.

Nearly 70 shell casings were found at the scene.

Cook County State Attorney’s Office released a statement which said, ““Our hearts go out to the deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners at the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Chicago Police Department to bring those responsible to justice.”

