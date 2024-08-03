President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is scheduled to face sentencing on November 13, 2024, for his gun crime convictions.

CBS News reported, “Hunter Biden was found guilty by a 12-member jury in June on charges related to his purchase and possession of a firearm while he was addicted to crack cocaine.”

The crimes for which Hunter is convicted are one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter was convicted on June 11, 2024, and a week prior to that, Breitbart News explained that the penalties for some of the allegations include jail time and steep fines.

The penalties result from the involvement of a federal firearm transfer form–ATF Form 4473–which is the form that asks a would-be gun purchaser numerous questions related to criminal history and mental health, as well as drug use.

For example, one question on Form 4473 asks:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

Form 4473 only allows two possible answers to the question: “Yes” or “No.” The penalty for a lie on ATF Form 4473 includes fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment.

In light of Hunter’s numerous convictions, CBS News pointed out he “faces up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.”

