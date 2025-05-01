Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump ‘Continued to Close the Border’ After Biden Closed It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) argued that President Donald Trump “continued to close the border,” after President Joe Biden “used his extraordinary powers, emergency powers to close down the border and the drop in border crossings started with President Biden, dramatically.”

Host Leland Vittert said that during NewsNation’s town hall earlier in the evening, “the border almost didn’t come up because it is something that Donald Trump has solved that Joe Biden said he couldn’t do without legislation, Donald Trump did. Has that been a place that the Democrats are facing some real weakness and vulnerability?”

Goldman answered, “No, look, I think that once Sen. Lankford’s (R-OK) excellent bipartisan bill was submarined by Donald Trump and it was clear that bipartisan legislation was not going to be able to move forward, President Biden used his extraordinary powers, emergency powers to close down the border and the drop in border crossings started with President Biden, dramatically. Donald Trump has not only continued to close the border, but a lot of what he is doing is very legally dubious, is being challenged in court, and is being overshadowed…by his reckless deportation and detention of American citizens and others without due process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett