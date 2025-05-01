British police are searching for a drone operator who is suspected of dropping eggs and stink bombs at a migrant hotel in England and posting the footage on social media.

Staffordshire Police have opened an investigation into an anonymous TikTok account over posts appearing to show a private drone being used to target supposed asylum seekers in Tamworth, LBC reported.

The account, which uploads birds-eye videos from the drone, has shown stink bombs and eggs being dropped at the local Holiday Inn Express, which the government has commandeered to house migrants amid the English Channel small boat crisis.

One of the videos, dubbed “stink bomb drone drops on asylum seekers”, set to the soundtrack of Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot, has racked up over half a million views on TikTok.

Another video appeared to show the drone dropping eggs from above towards three men standing in the parking lot of the hotel, narrowly missing them.

The account, believed to be owned by the perpetrator, has gained over 8,500 followers since its creation, with 90,000 likes

The same hotel was targeted during the Southport riots last summer after a second-generation Rwandan migrant stabbed three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift dance party, apparently lifting the lid on rage over the mass migration agenda imposed upon the country.

Commenting on the drone videos, a Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of videos published on social media purporting to show a drone being used by a member of the public over a number of locations in Tamworth.

“Officers are conducting inquiries locally and are investigating possible offences being committed in breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016.

“We will continue to monitor the area to provide reassurance to the community.”

It comes as the left-wing Labour Party government is reportedly planning to hand out five-year, taxpayer-funded contracts to landlords across England to house illegals to cut costs from the exorbitantly expensive migrant hotel scheme.

However, concerns have been raised that the move will exacerbate the housing crisis, driving up costs further and continuing to price out younger people from the property market.