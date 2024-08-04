Alleged Intruder Shot After Attacking Louisiana Homeowner

An alleged intruder was hospitalized Monday in Mandeville, Louisiana, after attacking a homeowner and being shot by an individual who came to the homeowner’s aid.

The alleged intruder, Careyunius Smith, was confronted by the homeowner around 9 a.m. Smith allegedly attacked the homeowner during the confrontation, forcing the homeowner to call for help, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told WWL.

WDSU noted that someone inside the house heard the calls for help, retrieved a gun, and came to help the homeowner.

The armed individual shot Smith, who was thereafter arrested and hospitalized.

Smith faces charges that include “criminal trespassing, attempted simple kidnapping, simple battery, and simple assault.”

