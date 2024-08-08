Randy Kozuch, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, commented on the Harris/Walz campaign camo hats by pointing out the hats “can’t camouflage” Harris and Walz’s “gun-grabbing” tendencies and plans.

Teen Vogue noted that a camo hat — their own version of which the Harris/Walz campaign “quickly launched” after Walz was announced as VP candidate — “now has a meaning beyond what it ever did before.”

Later in the article, Teen Vogue suggested, “Where the camo cap was a symbol of conservatism, particularly because of its association with guns and the military, it now represents a different kind of freedom.”

But some people see it differently.

For example, the Seattle Times quoted NRA-ILA’s Kozuch saying, “A camo hat can’t camouflage the fact that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are gun-grabbing radicals who support confiscating firearms from law-abiding hunters and gun owners.”

And 35-year-old Colby McNeil, a Colorado construction worker, sees the Harris/Walz camo hat as a sort of misrepresentation.

McNeil said, “I find it very frustrating that people are very anti-hunting in the cities, especially liberal cities,” adding that such people might wear a camo hat, but “they’ll vote against the right to hunt when it comes down to it.”

