Texas House Republicans Urge State Fair to Lift Gun Ban

Texas House Republicans are urging Texas State Fair officials to reverse a gun ban scheduled to be imposed on fairgoers in 2024.

The Texas Tribune reported that fair officials announced the policy change earlier in August. It represents a complete 180 on the previous policy, which allowed concealed carry for self-defense by licensed concealed permit holders.

The fair changed its policy because of a shooting in 2023 in which three people were injured.

Breitbart News noted that 22-year-old Cameron Turner was identified as the shooting suspect.

According to the Texas Tribune, “71 state lawmakers and Republican House nominees signed a petition saying the new policy makes the fair ‘less safe’ because ‘Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil.’”

RELATED — AWR Hawkins: “An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.