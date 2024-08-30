California Liquor Store Employee Pulls Gun To End Attack

A mob of bicyclists surrounded an Oakland, California, liquor store employee and took turns slapping and hitting him until he pulled a handgun and turned the tables on them.

The New York Post published video of the incident on August 28, 2024, noting it had occurred outside the Golden Hours Liquor Store on Saturday, August 24.

According to the Post, “A laughing horde of bicyclists attacked a California liquor store worker before screaming as the worker pulled a gun on his attackers and fleeing during a chaotic scene caught on video.”

In video the employee appears to step toward one of the bicyclists who had surrounded him, only to be hit in the neck from behind then hit in the head.

Soon, “dozens of people jump on the worker” and he is able to end the attack by the pulling a handgun.

NBC Bay Area commented on the incident, noting the employee who pulled the gun told them he only did so because someone off camera was pulling on his belt during the attack and he feared the handgun was going to fall down his pants leg.

The employee said, “I mean he yanked on my belt pretty hard and the firearm started to go down my pants. So, I pulled it out and backed him up, backed them all up,”

NBC Bay Area noted the incident “is raising questions and concerns about how bad crime is getting in Oakland and how residents should respond to it.”

