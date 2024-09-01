California has more gun control than any state and a 17-year-old in custody over the Saturday shooting of San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall.

NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang noted, “49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery.

According to Sup. Peskin’s office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command.”

She added, “Suspect is a 17-year-old male from Tracy, CA.”

49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall walking to the ambulance after being shot today during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. 📹 @ZakSNews of @KTVU pic.twitter.com/BlwnENgBLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

California is the No. 1 state for gun control in America. The controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on licensed concealed carry on college campuses for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers and staff being armed for classroom defense, numerous public sensitive places designations which prohibit licensed concealed carry for self-defense. and ammunition controls as well.

Despite all these controls, California was No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly