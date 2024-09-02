National Title Gymnast Shot Dead Near Wisconsin Campus

Gymnast and national title holder Kara Welsh was shot and killed in an apartment off the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus Friday.

The New York Post reported that her alleged killer was a 23-year-old man whom police believe Welsh knew.

Police arrived at the apartment just after midnight Friday to find Welsh dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers determined that an altercation had occurred between Welsh and the 23-year-old.

The City of Whitewater noted that the man “has been arrested and confined in the Walworth County Jail.” He is being charged with “first-degree intentional homicide,” “endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon,” and “disorderly conduct while armed.”

Welsh won “an individual national title on the vault in 2023.”

